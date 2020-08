VISAKHAPATNAM

04 August 2020 00:04 IST

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness, Andhra University, will be conducting offline classes for people from August 6. The classes for general yoga, therapy yoga and yoga for weight reduction will be held from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Special yoga for women will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Interested can contact: 0891 2566640