Yoga classes begin for railway employees

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 December 2020 01:04 IST

The authorities of Waltair Railway Division initiated yoga classes for its employees and their family members to keep them fit. The classes are being organised at Raghava Kalamandapam in the DRM’s Office complex from 6 a.m. for an hour every day.

Interested employees and family members can join these classes and improve their health in the battle against COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said that Yoga and Pranayam help to get rid of stress and anxiety apart from keeping the body healthy. It helps relieve backpain, strengthens bones and muscles and sharpens the mind.

Senior Divisional Personnel Officer K.S.N. Raju said that railway personnel and family members could utilise the opportunity.

On the inaugural day, a large number of officers, railway employees and their family members took part in the yoga class, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.