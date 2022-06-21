Yoga can ‘cure’ certain diseases: Union Minister Shantanu Thakur

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur was among the dignitaries present at the International Day of Yoga event at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur (centre) participates in a programme at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium on International Day of Yoga in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur was among the dignitaries present at the International Day of Yoga event at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium

Scores of citizens enthusiastically participated in the International Day of Yoga event organised at the Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium, near Bullayya College, here, on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur was among them.

The participants arrived at the stadium early morning and laid out their yoga mats on the large wooden floor as organisers guided them through various techniques. The gathering included women and children, too.

Besides Mr. Thakur, Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Joint Collector K. Viswanathan, MLC s PVN Madhav and MLC V. Kalyani were among those who performed the asanas.

‘Yoga can cure where medicine failed’

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Thakur opined that yoga has proved that it could cure certain diseases, where medicine had failed. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts for many countries in the world adopting June 21 as International Day of Yoga. He said that yogis and rishis had made yoga their way of life, since time immemorial, to overcome diseases and to stay healthy.

“The name and fame of India will spread across the world with the spread of yoga across the globe,” said Mr. Thakur.

Encouraging youth

Collector Mallikarjuna described yoga and meditation as the ‘best remedy’ for all lifestyle disorders. He urged the younger generation to practice yoga for at least 45 minutes every day.

VPA Chairman Rama Mohana Rao said that yoga provides a simple remedy to live a long and healthy. He called it unfortunate that yoga was neglected in the land of its birth due to the “cultural invasion”. He also recalled how ancient Indians used to maintain a healthy life by consuming traditional food and native medicines.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that yoga helps in tackling the pressures of modern life.