Yoga camp for youngsters begins at Railway Sports Arena in Visakhapatnam

May 15, 2023 - VISAKHAPATNAM

A week-long ‘Yoga camp for youth’, being organised by E Co R Women’s Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO), commenced at the Waltair Railway Sports Arena, near the railway station here on Monday.

The yoga camp is open to all children (including children of non-railway employees) in the 12 to 18 years age group. The camp is being held under the guidance of Parijata Satpathy, president, ECoRWWO, Waltair, who is also a ‘Yoga Praveen’ with 11 years of teaching experience in teaching yoga.

More than 135 children took part in this yoga camp, being organised to boost their physical and mental health. Speaking on the occasion Ms. Parijata Satpathy said that the yoga camp provides a unique opportunity to the children to nurture their latent potential. This would allow them to develop and live in optimal health and peace. She called upon the participants to explore the benefits of yoga under the guidance of the experienced instructors.

The programme was designed by Janardhan Swamy from Yogabhyasi Mandal, Nagpur, in order to prepare the youngsters for the challenges of life and for the holistic development of their body and mind.

The participants should wear light coloured or white cotton dress, T-shirt and yoga leggings/track pants, and should bring their yoga mat. The classes will be held from 6.30 a.m. to 7.30 a.m. on all days till May 21. Interested children or their parents can contact the Sports Officer at the venue or call yoga coach D. Murali on his mobile no. 9440783290 for details and enrolment.