YMCA to organise summer camp in Visakhapatnam from April 27

April 24, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnanm

The Hindu Bureau

Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) will organise its 37 th summer coaching camp from April 27 to May 31 for schoolchildren aged between five and 17 years.

The YMCA general secretary G. Nimshi S Swaroop said that they offer specialised coaching in abacus, aerobics, air gun rifle, shooting, calligraphy, chess, cricket, dance, drawing, painting, judo, karate, music, skating, table tennis, tennis, self-defence and yoga.

Details can be obtained over phone numbers 0891-2755826 and 8297223480

CONNECT WITH US