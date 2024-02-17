YHAI to organise motorcycle expedition to Konda Velagada Fort from Visakhapatnam on February 25

February 17, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI), Visakhapatnam district branch, is organising a motorcycle yatra to the historic Konda Velagada Fort, located about 10 km away from Vizianagaram city, on February 25.

Located around 80 km from Visakhapatnam city, the fort was famous during the time of Vizianagaram kings. The kings used to perform ‘Ayudha puja’ at this fort. The participants have to trek to the hilltop to see the fort, YHAI district secretary Md Mazahir Ibrahim said in a release on Saturday. The motorcycle yatra would begin at 6.30 a.m. on February 25 from the YHAI building on the Beach Road and return to the city by the same evening.

Adventure lovers, interested in participating in the event, have to register their names. YHAI district organising secretary Shahjahan Khadar and assistant programme director Pavan Tej will be the programme directors for the yatra.

More details can be had by calling the mobile nos 94400 42366; 77993 77734; 77940 58568.

