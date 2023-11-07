YHAI spreading the message of unity among the youth, says Bihar Governor

November 07, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

National president of Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) and Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that main motto of the YHAI is to spread the message of unity among the young minds. He said that through exchange programmes, youth should learn about culture, tradition, language, gather knowledge and work for creating a good society.

He was speaking during the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of YHAI organised by the AP YHAI Branch here on Tuesday. A large number of students, who came to Visakhapatnam as part of youth exchange programme from seven States, including Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand, attended the programme.

He said that the YHAI has been actively involved in organising various programmes and expeditions across the States. He said that unlike other organisations, YHAI works on the development of the youth, promote and help them in moving in the right direction and achieve their goals.

“You find difference in culture, tradition, food, language, art, dance while taking part in exchange programmes, but you must remember that we all are one. First of all, be a good human being. Only a good human being can be a good doctor, good engineer, good advocate or any professional,” he told the youth.

Mr. Rajendra Vishwanath expressed happiness over the functioning of the YHAI and asked the authorities to continue the good work.

YHAI national chairman S. Venkatanarayanan gave a presentation on activities of the association across various States. He explained about the trekking and cycling expeditions being carried out at Araku and Maredumilli.

The YHAI authorities took a unity pledge with the youth who attended the programme.

YHAI national vice chairman Ch. Ravi Paul, State president Somaraju and others were present.

