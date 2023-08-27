YHAI organises trekking expedition at Gambheeram reservoir in Visakhapatnam

August 27, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

As part of the platinum jubilee celebrations, a trekking expedition was organised at Gambheeram Reservoir here on Sunday by Visakhapatnam district branch of the Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI).

Centurion University Vice-Chancellor G. S. N. Raju flagged off the trek which started at the main gate of Kambalakonda Reserve Forests. The participants first undertook a 20-km motorcycle ride from Kambalakonda to Boyapalem, the reservoir’s entrance. The expedition lasted for about two hours. A total of 84 people, including 10 women and 20 youth, participated in the programme.

Speaking on occasion, Prof. Raju explained the importance of water resources to mankind as well as nature. Attendees laid wreaths at a portrait of the founder of the YHAI Richard Schirmann, a German teacher.

The YHAI Visakhapatnam unit chairman K.V. Raju, vice president P. Nagesh, secretary Ibrahim, treasurer N. Nageswara Rao and others were present.