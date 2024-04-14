Yelineni Raghava Rao felicitated, book on his life ‘Jeevana Tarangini’ launched

April 14, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Bovine Milk Producers Company Limited (BMPCL) felicitated Dr. Yelineni Raghava Rao for his research on the development of animal husbandry and the upliftment of farmers at a farmers’ awareness conference held at Sri Prakash Vidya Soudham in Payakaraopeta of Anakapalli district on Sunday.

Raghava Rao had retired in 2016 as project director at Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Tirupati. He was instrumental in the development of dairy industries, including BMPCL.

BMPCL managing director Ch. V.K. Narasimha Rao said that a book on the biography of Dr. Raghava Rao titled ‘Jeevana Tarangini’ was also launched on the occasion. The book describes the life of Raghava Rao, and his associations with paddy farming, animals and farmers.

Former Andhra Pradesh Government Special Chief Secretary Manmohan Singh was the chief guest, while retired ICRISAT Senior Scientist C. Ravindar Reddy and Additional Director of Animal Husbandry (SMILE Project) Y. Simhachalam were the guests of honour.