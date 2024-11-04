ADVERTISEMENT

Yarlagadda donates for Hindi students’ educational tour

Published - November 04, 2024 06:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Former faculty of Andhra University’s Hindi department Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad donated ₹1 lakh to the department for the use of students, who will be going on an educational tour scheduled from November 27 to December 3. The donation was made in the presence of Principal A. Narasimha Rao and department Head N. Satyanarayana. Prof. Lakshmi Prasad urged the students to use the trip to explore the cultural and historical value of the destinations, the influential poets born there, and understanding of the Hindi language and literature.

He advised them to visit the Hindi Sansthan in Agra, where they can observe the various efforts being made for the promotion and development of Hindi language.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US