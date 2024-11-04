Yarlagadda donates for Hindi students’ educational tour

Former faculty of Andhra University’s Hindi department Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad donated ₹1 lakh to the department for the use of students, who will be going on an educational tour scheduled from November 27 to December 3. The donation was made in the presence of Principal A. Narasimha Rao and department Head N. Satyanarayana. Prof. Lakshmi Prasad urged the students to use the trip to explore the cultural and historical value of the destinations, the influential poets born there, and understanding of the Hindi language and literature.

He advised them to visit the Hindi Sansthan in Agra, where they can observe the various efforts being made for the promotion and development of Hindi language.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.