Yarlagadda donates for Hindi students’ educational tour

Published - November 04, 2024 06:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Former faculty of Andhra University’s Hindi department Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad donated ₹1 lakh to the department for the use of students, who will be going on an educational tour scheduled from November 27 to December 3. The donation was made in the presence of Principal A. Narasimha Rao and department Head N. Satyanarayana. Prof. Lakshmi Prasad urged the students to use the trip to explore the cultural and historical value of the destinations, the influential poets born there, and understanding of the Hindi language and literature.

He advised them to visit the Hindi Sansthan in Agra, where they can observe the various efforts being made for the promotion and development of Hindi language.

