Yajur Upakarma on August 11

August 08, 2022 20:20 IST

Yajur Upakarma will be performed at Sri Krishna (Guruvayoor) Mandir at Seethammadhara, North Extension, here at 9 a.m. on August 11. Tamilians of the city who wish to change their sacred thread can contact Mr. Venkata Raman (Suresh Vadyaar) on his mobile no. 9849796725.

