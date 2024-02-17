Yadava community leaders from TDP criticise Visakhapatnam MP’s alleged comments against MLC

February 17, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Yadava community leaders from the Telugu Desam Party have condemned the alleged derogatory statements of MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana against MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, especially targeting Yadava community. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, B. Venkata Ramana said that the MP’s statements have hurt sentiments of Yadava community people and every person from the community are condemning. Appalaraju, Palla Uma Rani and other leaders alleged that Mr. Satyanarayana had migrated to Visakhapatnam from some other place for business and had done nothing for people, except grabbing prime lands. They also said that people from Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency, especially Yadava community, will teach him a lesson in the elections.

