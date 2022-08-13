WW-II bunker converted into museum at HSL

Special Correspondent Visakhapatnam
August 13, 2022 03:20 IST

Officials going through the bunker at HSL on Friday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Rallies with the national flag, distribution of flags to employees at industries and to citizens formed part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga programmes in the city on Friday.

Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) has converted a World War-II bunker located inside the shipyard into a museum.

Cmde Hemant Khatri, Chairman & Managing Director, HSL, inaugurated the Bunker Museum on Friday. The museum highlights the history of HSL since its inception as Scindia Shipyard. Old photographs of the shipyard and eminent personalities who have been part of HSL’s glorious journey of over eight decades are showcased in the museum.

Sankalp, Visakhapatnam, a Special Education and Advisory Centre for children with special needs, celebrated Independence Day with great fervour and patriotic spirit at the school premises on Friday.

Cmde R. Binduraj, Chairman, Sankalp hoisted the national flag. A cultural programme was presented jointly by students of Sankalp and Balwadi. Students came dressed in national colours and performed a medley of patriotic songs.

