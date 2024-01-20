Writer Yandamoori receives literary award of Lok Nayak Foundation in Visakhapatnam

January 20, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Popular writer and motivational speaker Yandamoori Veerendranath received the literary award of the Lok Nayak Foundation and Bangalore Telugu Samakhya president Radhakrishnam Raju, psychiatrist Indla Ramasubba Reddy and poet Wilson Sudhakar Tullumilli were presented the Lifetime Achievement Award of the foundation at a function organised, here on Saturday.

The annual award function was organised by the Lok Nayak Foundation to mark the 28th death anniversary of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao and the centenary of film star Akkineni Nageswara Rao, at A 1 Grand convention at Rushikonda.

Filmstar Chiranjeevi, who participated as the chief guest, said that he was fortunate to have shared the screen with the legendary film stars NTR and ANR, who had portrayed a wide variety of roles. He recalled the good advice given to him by NTR during the early days of his career, and the affable nature of ANR, from whom he had learnt the art of converting one’s weaknesses into strengths to succeed in life.

Mr. Chiranjeevi recalled that it was Mr. Veerendranath’s captivating stories, which had earned him stardom way back in the 1980s. He thanked the ‘star writer’ for offering to write his (Mr. Chiranjeevi’s) biography. He said that India needed young and educated persons like Mr. Srikrishna Devarayulu as MPs and MLAs for the progress of the nation.

Mr. Veerendranath said that it was easy to reach the top in any field. But, it would be difficult to retain that position for long. Mr. Chiranjeevi was one who had retained his position at the top for several decades. Thanking the foundation for giving him the award, Mr. Veerendranath announced donation of the prize money of ₹2 lakh to two different associations, working for the welfare of underprivileged persons.

Dr. Ramasubba Reddy said that films should strive to eliminate the stigma associated with mental health problems.

Justice A.V. Sesha Sai, Senior Judge of AP High Court, underlined the need to promote art and culture for the benefit of society. He commended Mr. Lakshmi Prasad for his contribution to the literary field.

Narasaraopeta MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu described Mr. Chiranjeevi as an inspiration to youngsters as he had come up the hard way in life on his own.