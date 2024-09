Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department will organise World Tourism Day celebrations on September 27 at the VMRDA Children’s Arena from 5 p.m., according to District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad.

The event will begin with the Heritage Walk on September 26, he added.

Visakhapatnam District Tourism Council and its stakeholders are jointly organising the event, he said in a press release on Wednesday.

