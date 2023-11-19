World Remembrance Day observed for road safety awareness

November 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Minister for Information Technology and Industries Gudivada Amarnath emphasised that awareness of traffic rules is essential for road safety and smooth travel on public roads.

Mr. Amarnath, who attended the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims organised by Visakhapatnam City Police at the YVS Murty Auditorium on Sunday, said that the State government is taking all kinds of measures for road safety, and infrastructural development of roads everywhere, particularly in villages. However, it was the collective responsibility of every stakeholder, from the public to the government and law enforcement agencies, to prevent road accidents, he added.

“Almost 70 per cent of the breadwinners in a family die in road accidents. The State government is providing financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the affected families under YSR Bhima scheme,” he further stated.

City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Ravi Shankar said that the programme intended to create awareness about the consequences of road accidents. People should follow traffic and road safety rules, and teach others to follow the same, he said, adding that this was the only effective solution to curb road accidents.

Mr. Shankar said that 1.68 lakh people died on the spot due to road accidents in the country in 2022, including 8000-9000 people in the State. “Many road accident cases are pending in the courts and investigation of road accident case takes more time. This should be improved,” he stated.

Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari said that the event holds emotional significance as family members of road accident victims were in attendance. The Corporation was relief measures in coordination with various stakeholders like Police, Roads & Building, and Road Transport Authority, she added.

The United Nations (UN) made a resolution to hold the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims to prevent accidents around the world.

