World Population Day observed

Population Research Centre, Department of Statistics, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, observed World Population Day in collaboration with the Indian Association for the Study of Population (IASP) and it was held through Google Meet in the centre. The Vice-Chairperson, Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) & State Nodal Officer, All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), T. Lakshmamma, was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Lakshmamma expressed the historical background of Indian population stages and explained about the present population issues.

V. Krishna Mohan, Registrar, Andhra University, spoke on population issues, woman health and child health issues and how COVID-19 pandemic situation has changed human life.

K.V.R.Subrahmanyam, E.C. Member, Indian Association for the Study of Population (IASP), spoke about the nutrition, immunisation, family planning and public health services in India. He said 83 million population is added in every year to the world population and 13 million is added to Indian population.

K. Rosaiah, Registrar, Acharya Nagarjuna University, in his speech, dealt with the present population scenario and changes the lifestyle due to the pandemic.

B. Muniswamy, Honorary Director, Population Research Centre, Andhra University, in his speech gave an overview of the current population trends and their implications.

K. Srinivasa Rao, HoD of Statistics, Andhra University, also spoke.