World No Tobacco Day 2024: Oral cancer awareness camp held at KGH

Published - May 31, 2024 11:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
A woman being examined by doctors at the awareness camp at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

A woman being examined by doctors at the awareness camp at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

On the occasion of ‘World No Tobacco Day’, the Dental Surgery Department of King George Hospital (KGH), organised an oral cancer awareness camp at the hospital premises, here on Friday.

V.V.S. Triveni, HOD, said that tests were conducted at the camp to detect oral cancers. She advised the participants to not consume tobacco, gutka, khaini and other tobacco products to prevent oral cancers. Toothpaste, mouth wash and medicines were distributed to needy patients.

Dr. Vinod, Dr. Lavanya and Dr. Sukumar conducted the camp.

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

