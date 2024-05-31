World No Tobacco Day 2024: Oral cancer awareness camp held at KGH

On the occasion of ‘World No Tobacco Day’, the Dental Surgery Department of King George Hospital (KGH), organised an oral cancer awareness camp at the hospital premises, here on Friday.

V.V.S. Triveni, HOD, said that tests were conducted at the camp to detect oral cancers. She advised the participants to not consume tobacco, gutka, khaini and other tobacco products to prevent oral cancers. Toothpaste, mouth wash and medicines were distributed to needy patients.

Dr. Vinod, Dr. Lavanya and Dr. Sukumar conducted the camp.