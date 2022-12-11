World Library Forum organiser from Texas likes Visakhapatnam Public Library

December 11, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Texas-based World Literary Forum organiser Prasad Thotakura on Sunday visited the Visakhapatnam Public Library. He went around all the sections and interacted with the career aspirants . He expressed satisfaction about the facilities and maintenance of the library. He appreciated the infrastructure and modern technological operations in library administration and the services extended to the career aspirants.

D.S. Varma, secretary of the library, and others accompanied him.