World Fisheries Day celebrations on November 21 cancelled in Visakhapatnam district following fire at fishing harbour

November 20, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

At a time when fishermen and fisheries officials were busy making arrangements for celebrating World Fisheries Day on November 21 (Tuesday), the fire broke out in the Visakhapatnam harbour on Sunday, causing heavy losses to the fishermen community on Monday.

To celebrate the day in a grand manner, fishermen from the fishing harbour have also arranged a stage at RK Beach opposite a star hotel.

“We wanted to raise our issues and have a get-together in the celebration at the beach on Tuesday. But, unfortunately this incident happened. So, we cancelled the celebration for Visakhapatnam district,” said Vasupalli Janakiram of AP Mechanised Boat Owners’ Welfare Association from Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mugi Srinivas, general secretary of State Fisheries Development unit of Jana Sena Party, said that they will raise the issue of providing compensation to the affected families on November 21, World Fisheries Day.

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh and the party state president K. Achchennaidu, on the other hand, expressed shock over the fire mishap, in separate statements. Mr. Lokesh said that the government should provide new mechanised boats and steps should be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

TDP leaders Palla Srinivasa Rao from Gajuwaka, Gandi Babji from Vizag South, and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy from Pendurthy assembly segments and Jana Sena Leaders led by Kona Tata Rao visited the incident spot on Monday.

