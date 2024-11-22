World Fisheries Day celebrated at FSI

Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad has called upon the scientific community and training institutes to create awareness among fishermen on the need to undertake sustainable fishing activity by protecting the fish resources for the benefit of posterity.

The Collector participated as chief guest at an awareness programme organised at the Fisheries Survey of India (FSI), Visakhapatnam Zonal Office on the occasion of World Fisheries Day, here, on Thursday.

Mr. Harendhira Prasad said that the objective of the programme was to create awareness among fishermen on the importance of protection of fish resources, management, and protection of the livelihood of traditional fishermen among other issues. Visakhapatnam district has 32 coastal villages and 15 fish landing centres. The fishermen were being provided transponders for their boats, with 100% subsidy.

The modernisation of the fishing harbour was taken up with an estimated cost of Rs.178 crore. Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yoajana (PMMSY) units would be sanctioned for the setting up of fish stalls, vehicles for transport of fish, and for setting up of fish cage culture units. He advised the fishermen to check the fitness of their boats from time to time to prevent accidents at sea. The waste generated during the fishing activity, damaged nets and other wastes should not be thrown into the sea.

Superintendent of Police (Marine) Ravi Varma said that the cooperation of fishermen was of vital importance for the protection of the coast. He called upon the fishermen to go by the guidelines of the government and courts, if they have any issues with ring nets and other problems.

Joint Director of Fisheries P. Lakshmana Rao explained about the damage being done to fish resources due to the throwing of plastic and other wastes into the sea.

D. Bhami Reddy, Head of Office, FSI Zonal Base, Visakhapatnam, presided over the programme. Earlier, FSI Scientist GVA Prasad welcomed the gathering.

GVMC Additional Commissioner Ramana Murthy, officials of CIFT, CIFNET, CMFRI, NIPHATT and MPEDA, and representatives of fishermen associations were among those who attended.

Earlier, the Collector went round the renovated Marine Museum of FSI and watched the exhibits on display.

