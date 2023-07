July 22, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Department of Yoga and Consciousness with the support of a private health care centre here will organise a workshop on pregnancy yoga at the health centre here. This workshop is specially designed for pregnant women of all trimesters to deliver a happy and healthy baby. The workshop will be held after registration of members, according to a release here on Saturday.

