Workshop to be conducted for students on eco-friendly Ganesh idols in Visakhapatnam on September 1

Bala Vikasa Foundation (BVS) will organise a workshop on eco-friendly Ganesh idols, in support of green climate, at BVF bridge school at the fishing harbour here on September 1 at 10 a.m. Objective of the programme is to create awareness among the students about the importance of the environment and the role of eco-friendly Ganesh idols. It will also explain the ill-effects of the toxic colours and `plaster of Paris’ materials used for making of some Ganesh idols, said Narava Prakasa Rao, founder-secretary of the BVF. Interested can contact 9032477463.