Workshop on Wire Guided Torpedo organised in Visakhapatnam

July 01, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop on Wire Guided Torpedo was conducted by INS Satavahana under the aegis of the submarine headquarters on the nuances of torpedo wire guidance, at Mohapatra Manasi Auditorium, Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) campus, here on Saturday.

Naval Systems and Materials Director General Y. Sreenivas Rao and Rear Admiral K. Venkatraman inaugurated the workshop, which was aimed at sharing the expertise gained during the four decades of handling Wire Guided Torpedo.

Scientists from the NSTL and officers from the Indian Navy participated in the workshop.

CONNECT WITH US