Workshop on Wire Guided Torpedo organised in Visakhapatnam

July 01, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A workshop on Wire Guided Torpedo was conducted by INS Satavahana under the aegis of the submarine headquarters on the nuances of torpedo wire guidance, at Mohapatra Manasi Auditorium, Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) campus, here on Saturday.

Naval Systems and Materials Director General Y. Sreenivas Rao and Rear Admiral K. Venkatraman inaugurated the workshop, which was aimed at sharing the expertise gained during the four decades of handling Wire Guided Torpedo.

Scientists from the NSTL and officers from the Indian Navy participated in the workshop.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.