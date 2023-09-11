ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on structural equation modelling held at GITAM

September 11, 2023 07:09 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau,Kamalakara Rao V _11831

The GITAM Deemed to be University School of Business organised a national workshop on Structural Equation Modelling on Sunday.

The practice-based workshop on ‘Theory Building and Testing using Structural Equation Modelling’ covered research methods in theory building and testing using SEM from the basics to the advanced level to help strengthen research findings and contribute to the academic community’s growth. A total of 26 delegates from across the country including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, New Delhi, and Telangana, participated in the workshop. 

Prof. Amit Bhadra, Dean & Director of GITAM School of Business, and Prof. Raja P. Pappu, Director of Research & Consultancy at GITAM graced the valedictory and distributed certificates to the accomplished participants. 

Prof. Amit Bhadra announced GITAM School of Business’s commitment to organising similar workshops, Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs), and Management Development Programs (MDPs) in the future.

Prof. Raja P. Pappu underscored the importance of identifying and solving research problems with advanced research methods as a key factor in attracting funding bodies to sponsor research projects.

Workshop directors A. Subrahmanyam and Prof. Sai S. Nudurupati emphasised the significance of originality and meaningful contributions to the field of knowledge. They highlighted that such efforts are essential for publication in reputable, peer-reviewed journals.

Participants expressed their satisfaction and enthusiasm for attending the workshop, and they eagerly anticipate future opportunities to enhance their skills at GITAM.

