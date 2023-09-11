HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Workshop on structural equation modelling held at GITAM

September 11, 2023 07:09 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau,Kamalakara Rao V _11831

The GITAM Deemed to be University School of Business organised a national workshop on Structural Equation Modelling on Sunday.

The practice-based workshop on ‘Theory Building and Testing using Structural Equation Modelling’ covered research methods in theory building and testing using SEM from the basics to the advanced level to help strengthen research findings and contribute to the academic community’s growth. A total of 26 delegates from across the country including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, New Delhi, and Telangana, participated in the workshop. 

Prof. Amit Bhadra, Dean & Director of GITAM School of Business, and Prof. Raja P. Pappu, Director of Research & Consultancy at GITAM graced the valedictory and distributed certificates to the accomplished participants. 

Prof. Amit Bhadra announced GITAM School of Business’s commitment to organising similar workshops, Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs), and Management Development Programs (MDPs) in the future.

Prof. Raja P. Pappu underscored the importance of identifying and solving research problems with advanced research methods as a key factor in attracting funding bodies to sponsor research projects.

Workshop directors A. Subrahmanyam and Prof. Sai S. Nudurupati emphasised the significance of originality and meaningful contributions to the field of knowledge. They highlighted that such efforts are essential for publication in reputable, peer-reviewed journals.

Participants expressed their satisfaction and enthusiasm for attending the workshop, and they eagerly anticipate future opportunities to enhance their skills at GITAM.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.