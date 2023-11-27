Workshop on mental health organised in Visakhapatnam

November 27, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A one-day workshop on ‘Mental health is a universal human right’ was conducted by M Power – Aditya Birla Education Trust for degree and PG students of St. Joseph’s College for Women (Autonomous) here on Monday.

The objective of the workshop was to help the participants to identify problems related to mental health issues early and to seek professional help at the right time. Globally, one in eight persons is living with mental health issues, according to the speakers at the workshop.

Sr. Shyji of St. Joseph’s College for Women released a brochure along with B. Sudhakar, State coordinator, M Power ABET.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.