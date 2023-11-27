Workshop on mental health organised in Visakhapatnam

November 27, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A one-day workshop on ‘Mental health is a universal human right’ was conducted by M Power – Aditya Birla Education Trust for degree and PG students of St. Joseph’s College for Women (Autonomous) here on Monday.

The objective of the workshop was to help the participants to identify problems related to mental health issues early and to seek professional help at the right time. Globally, one in eight persons is living with mental health issues, according to the speakers at the workshop.

Sr. Shyji of St. Joseph’s College for Women released a brochure along with B. Sudhakar, State coordinator, M Power ABET.