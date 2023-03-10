Workshop on industrial safety held at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam

March 10, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VISKHAPATNAM

As part of National Safety Week celebrations, a workshop on industrial safety with the theme of ‘Our Aim Zero Harm’ was conducted at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Over 300 personnel from various units of the Eastern Naval Command, Indian Navy’s Safety Organisation, HSL, Visakha Steel Plant, L&T Defence and Coromandal Fertilizers Ltd participated in the workshop.

D Chandra Sekhara Varma, Director of Factories, AP Government, was the Chief Guest at the workshop, who also delivered a talk on the issues involved in industrial safety.

Aspects related to industrial safety, risk control and management, accident theory and safety practices were deliberated in the workshop.

The workshop concluded with the felicitation of the chief guest by Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, the National Safety Week celebrations, organised by the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, on the theme “Our aim – zero harm”, concluded here on Friday.

The elebrations focussed mainly on bringing safety awareness at workplace. Safety posters and various safety instructions were circulated at all work spots. Competitions in poster making and quiz programmes like fire mock drill and training on fire fighting practices were conducted at the NSTL during the week.

NSTL Director Y. Sreenivas Rao, a retired DGM of NTPC G Srinivasa Rao, and Senior Manager of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant KTP Rudrappa spoke on various aspects of safety.

N Ravi Kumar, Head (Safety), R Srihari, Group Director (Safety), BVSS Krishna Kumar, Associate Director and employees of NSTL, participated in the valedictory programme. Representatives from BDL, RINL, NTPC and students from Government Polytechnic Colleges also attended the event. Prizes were distributed to the winners of safety competitions.