HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workshop on industrial safety held at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam

March 10, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VISKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of National Safety Week celebrations, a workshop on industrial safety with the theme of ‘Our Aim Zero Harm’ was conducted at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Over 300 personnel from various units of the Eastern Naval Command, Indian Navy’s Safety Organisation, HSL, Visakha Steel Plant, L&T Defence and Coromandal Fertilizers Ltd participated in the workshop.

D Chandra Sekhara Varma, Director of Factories, AP Government, was the Chief Guest at the workshop, who also delivered a talk on the issues involved in industrial safety.

Aspects related to industrial safety, risk control and management, accident theory and safety practices were deliberated in the workshop.

The workshop concluded with the felicitation of the chief guest by Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.