Workshop on industrial safety held at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam

March 10, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VISKHAPATNAM

As part of National Safety Week celebrations, a workshop on industrial safety with the theme of ‘Our Aim Zero Harm’ was conducted at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Over 300 personnel from various units of the Eastern Naval Command, Indian Navy’s Safety Organisation, HSL, Visakha Steel Plant, L&T Defence and Coromandal Fertilizers Ltd participated in the workshop.

D Chandra Sekhara Varma, Director of Factories, AP Government, was the Chief Guest at the workshop, who also delivered a talk on the issues involved in industrial safety.

Aspects related to industrial safety, risk control and management, accident theory and safety practices were deliberated in the workshop.

The workshop concluded with the felicitation of the chief guest by Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.