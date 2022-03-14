Workshop on food vigilance at AU
The Federation of District Consumer Organisations (FEDCO), an affiliate of the Confederation of AP Consumer Organisations (CAPCO) in association with Department of Commerce and Management Studies, Andhra University, will be organising a workshop on ‘Food Vigilance’ on the eve of International Consumers Day on Tuesday at the varsity’s DCMS conference hall.
Prof. H. Lajipathi Rai, chairman of CAPCO, said that the event is being organised to raise awareness on consumer rights, consumer protection and empowerment of consumers.
