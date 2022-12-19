Workshop on documentary filmmaking held in Visakhapatnam

December 19, 2022 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Tamil documentary filmmaker R.P. Amudhan trained the students of Visakha Government Degree College for Women on documentary filmmaking at a workshop conducted at the college premises on Monday.

Mr. Amudhan taught the students on the way to make documentary films using a mobile phone. Addressing the students, he said that documentary films on social, cultural, economic and environmental issues would help in creating awareness on those subjects.

Introducing Mr. Amudhan to the students, Vice-Principal Y. Lakshmi said that the documentary filmmaker rose to fame through his hard work and passion for filmmaking.

IQAC coordinator D. Aruna Padma presented an overview of the 20 documentaries made by Mr. Amudhan.

NSS Programme Office AHD Pushpa Latha spoke.

Green Club secretary J.V. Ratnam and physics lecturer B. Hymavathi were present.