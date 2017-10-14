Workshop for CAT aspirants

A workshop – Smart CAT Cracker – for CAT aspirants is being organised by Conduira at Hotel Meghalaya at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The workshop by Gautam Puri, CEO of Career Launcher and an alumnus of IIM Bangalore, will give tips and strategies to CAT aspirants to crack the Quantitative Ability and Verbal Ability sections in the CAT exam. Students interested in attending the workshop can register their names by calling on 0891- 6677788. Registration is on first come first serve basis.

Participants have to be present in the auditorium half-an- hour before the commencement of the session. Spot registration would be available, based on availability of seats.