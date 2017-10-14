Workshop for CAT aspirants

A workshop – Smart CAT Cracker – for CAT aspirants is being organised by Conduira at Hotel Meghalaya at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The workshop by Gautam Puri, CEO of Career Launcher and an alumnus of IIM Bangalore, will give tips and strategies to CAT aspirants to crack the Quantitative Ability and Verbal Ability sections in the CAT exam. Students interested in attending the workshop can register their names by calling on 0891- 6677788. Registration is on first come first serve basis.
Participants have to be present in the auditorium half-an- hour before the commencement of the session. Spot registration would be available, based on availability of seats.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.