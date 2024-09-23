GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Workshop discusses problems faced by schools after COVID-19

Published - September 23, 2024 11:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nomura Center for Life Long Integrated Education organised a workshop on ‘Education and Family’ and discussed issues faced by a few government and private schools in the city.

The Principals and teachers discussed the problems faced by them post COVID-19 in dealing with students and their parents. They felt that many of the issues were common and each one of them adopted different methods to address.

Many of them were of the opinion that this activity of having a workshop on a common platform should be continued to address the problems of students of 8,9 and 10th classes, who were sufferers and their and parents separately and counsel them for betterment.

The workshop was organised in the name of Prof. Y.C. Simhadri, who was the founder Chairman of Dr. BR Ambedkar Memorial School and Founder Managing Trustee of NTLIE.

