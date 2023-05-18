ADVERTISEMENT

Working with GVMC to ease traffic congestion, says Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police

May 18, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Eight major traffic signals are dysfunctional in the city, have informed the civic body about this, says Trivikram Varma

Harish Gilai

Vehicles vying for space on the National Highway, near Venkojipalem, in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: File photo by V. Raju

Commissioner of Police C.M. Trivikrama Varma said that the police is working closely with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to come up with a plan of action to ease traffic congestion in the city.

On Thursday, the Commissioner held a coordination meeting with officials from GVMC including Municipal Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma. Personnel from Law & Order, Traffic and other wings were also present.

Mr. Trivikrama Varma said that both the wings will focus on encroachments on footpaths and on roads, which are sighted commonly at One Town, Jagadamba Junction and many areas especially in the surroundings of rythu bazaars.

“The police have submitted a representation over some of the issues. Many areas do not have proper illumination, which will help prevent not only accidents but also crime. Eight major traffic signals are dysfunctional in the city. As many as 232 CCTV cameras at various areas are also not working in the city. We have informed the civic body about this,” he said.

He said that the police have also sought the requirement of speed-breakers, and barricades at a few areas to reduce accidents. The GVMC Commissioner assured that they would be looked into at the earliest.

