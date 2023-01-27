ADVERTISEMENT

Workers take out huge rally against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

January 27, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) workers, representatives of trade unions, and others took out a rally, under the aegis of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC), at Ukkunagaram on Friday demanding among other things continuation of VSP in the public sector and allocation of captive mines to the plant.

Addressing the participants of the rally, VUPPC chairman D. Adinarayana called upon them to revive the historic struggle, which was organised for the establishment of the steel plant. People of the two Telugu States should prove to the BJP government that they would not take it lying down, if the plant was privatised. He called upon the gathering to participate in the large numbers in the ‘Karmika, Praja garjana’ to be organised on January 30, against the adamant behaviour of the Centre to the demand of the workers, who were organising relay hunger strike for over 700 days against privatisation of the plant.

The participants in the rally carried banners and raised slogans of “Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku” and demanding allocation of captive mines to the plant.

Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagireddy, former MLA Chintalapudi Venkataramaiah and VUPPC chairman Mantri Rajasekhar were among those who led the rally.

