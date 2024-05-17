GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Workers protest closure of Jindal Stainless Ltd.’s Kottavalasa unit

They seek withdrawal of the decision

Published - May 17, 2024 11:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Scores of workers of the Kottavalasa unit of Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL), near here, staged a protest on Friday in response to the alleged closure of the unit.

Raising slogans against the management, the workers and their supporting labour union leaders staged a dharna in front of the unit office, demanding the withdrawal of the decision.

The workers protested in front of the main gate wearing black badges. They said that they were ready to cooperate with the management. With the company’s decision, the contract workers would lose their jobs and their families will have to face financial difficulties, they said.

Police forces reached the spot to prevent any untoward incidents.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kottavalasa Sub-Inspector S.Sudarshan said: “Yes, there was a protest by the workers of the JSL in our limits. As per our information, there will be further talks between the workers and the JSL management on Monday.”

The workers said that the plant was closed without any prior intimation to them. The company also announced laying off 57 employees, the agitators said.

Sources said the company has issued a notice, stating the reasons behind the decision. Financial losses due to non-availability of raw material and lack of proper price for the products in the market, are said to be the reasons for the decision, the industry sources said.

