Workers picket Collectorate demanding raise in wages

A huge rally being taken out by workers in the unorganised sector, under the aegis of CITU, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday | Photo Credit: V. Raju

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of workers picketed the Collectorate as part of a protest organised under the aegis of CITU, demanding payment of ₹26,000 as minimum wage to schedule workers and regularisation of the services of contract and outsourcing workers, on Tuesday.

A massive rally was taken out from Saraswathi Park to the Collectorate, where the participants staged a dharna seeking a solution to their long-pending issues. The workers, carrying banners and placards, raised slogans seeking job security and implementation of equal pay for equal work.

Addressing the participants, CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao said that there were around 50 lakh workers in scheduled establishments like shops, restaurants, seafood, automobiles, electronics, cinema halls, educational institutions, private industries and industrial estates. In Visakhapatnam district alone there were two lakh workers employed in these sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demanding establishment of the Minimum Wages Board, the CITU president said the minimum wages have to be revised once in every five years, in proportion to the rising prices in accordance with the Minimum Wages Act, 1948. The Minimum Wage G.O. has not been revised from 2006 till date causing immense loss to the workers. Many of the establishments were still paying minimum wages between ₹7,000 and ₹12,000.

The prices of essential commodities as also cost of education, health, cooking gas, house rent and taxes have all increased exponentially over the years. He said that the State government was not keen on revising the minimum wages in tune with the 7th Central Pay Commission, based on price hike. He said that the minimum wages should be fixed at ₹26,000 for unskilled workers but it was not being implemented by the State government.

He recalled that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) election promise of abolishing the contract system and regularising the services of all workers but failed to do so. He alleged that the successive Congress, TDP and YSRC governments had failed to do justice to the workers since 2006. The welfare schemes were also not being implemented for scheme workers, municipal and other workers in the State.

CITU State secretary M. Jaggunaidu demanded provision of job security to contract workers and implementation of the rule of reservation of 75% of jobs to local candidates.

CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar said that the working hours were increased by various establishments but workers were being paid nominal salaries. He alleged that the Labour officials were, however, silent on the issue. He sought establishment of a Welfare Board for domestic workers. CITU district president P. Mani presided.

Steel Plant Employees Union honorary president and 78th Ward Corporator B. Ganga Rao, AP Municipal Workers Federation honorary president P. Venkata Reddy and Steel Plant Contract Workers Union honorary president P.V.S.B. Srinivasa Raju were among those who led the protest.