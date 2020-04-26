Workers innovate to beat lockdown blues

The lockdown imposed to fight the dreaded coronavirus disease has deprived different sections, particularly workers of various sectors, artisans and auto drivers, of their livelihood.

Hit hard by the restrictions, many switched over to selling vegetables and fruits to make both ends meet.

While some auto drivers are going round the streets in their autorickshaws, equipped with a mike, announcing the wide variety of vegetables being made available at the customers’ doorstep, others have chosen to park their vehicles at various junctions in the city to sell the vegetables and fruits.

A middle-aged woman was seen deftly trying to convince customers to buy vegetables, which she spread out beside the road near the Regional Passport Office in Marripalem VUDA Layout. She is not a familiar face there and inquiries reveal that she is the wife of an auto driver.

“For the last three weeks, we have been parking our auto here and putting up the stall here. The lockdown has robbed my husband of his daily earnings. We have no other assets and we thought this is the best alternative,” says Syamala.

“I sell vegetables from 5.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. every day. We are getting an average income of ₹300 a day. My daughter is studying in Class X and son Class VII and we have to pay their tuition fee. I want to continue this business even after the lockdown,” she says. Raju, a carpenter, set up his vegetable stall, at the other end of Marripalem VUDA Layout, beside the National Highway. “I have two sons and a daughter and we have no other means of livelihood,” he says. Eswar Rao, a scrap dealer at Kancharapalem, has switched over to selling fruits on the road outside the rythu bazaar. His sister, who worked at a department store till recently, was seen assisting him.

The craving of the younger generation for ‘pani puri’ has not gone down with the lockdown. In fact, youngsters are yearning to have something crispy after a ‘tiring’ day at home doing nothing. ‘Pani puri’ stalls at various locations in the city have closed and some enterprising youngsters saw an opportunity to cash in on the demand.

“I buy the ‘pani puris’ from the Rajasthani ‘pani puri’ makers and sell them here. They are selling like hot cakes,” says Srinivas, who opened a makeshift stall at Muralinagar during the relaxation period. Some are selling bread near rythu bazaars after procuring them from the manufacturing units. After all, sweet are the uses of adversity.