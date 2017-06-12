Workers felicitated for keeping the city cleanest

In a rare gesture, Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday felicitated two sanitary workers symbolically to express his thanks to the entire sanitary force of GVMC to acknowledge their contribution for ranking of Visakhapatnam as the third cleanest city in the country in the Swachh Survekshan study-2017.

Mr. Naidu honoured sanitary workers P. Laxman Rao and S. Kondamma and presented them shawls at the ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ meeting conducted here by National Buildings Construction Corporation at the Port Kalavani Stadium. A jubilant Kondamma later told The Hindu that this was recognition to all the sanitary workers who had been doing their job sincerely to maintain cleanliness in the city.

The Union Minister also honoured Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman M.T. Krishna Babu for the port’s ranking as the second cleanest port after Haldia, District Collector Pravin Kumar for successful implementation of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, GVMC Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan for city’s cleanliness and Divisional Railway Manager M.S. Mathur for ranking of the city railway station as the cleanest.

Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam K. Ramachandra Mohan was felicitated for his initiative in commissioning a solar power plant to generate clean energy.

Residents Welfare Associations’ Federation representative Uday was honoured at the meeting for contribution to maintaining neatness in the colonies.

Praise for Modi

Kanakamahalksmi, a street vendor and secretary of Shird Sai Seva Sagham from ward No. 35, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching MUDRA Bank. She said 36 persons, including her in their area, could get interest-free loan of ₹15,000 and above to pursue petty businesses getting rid of money-lenders. “This has rescued us from paying hefty interest to the money-lenders,” she said at the meeting.

Ratnalamma from NAD Kotha Road Junction explained how she was benefited after she got clean cooking fuel under under the Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojna.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu presented a cheque for ₹2 lakh to Srinivasa Rao whose wife Eswaramma died. The amount was paid under an insurance scheme, which provides risk coverage of ₹2 lakh on payment of a premium of Re.1 per month.

MP K. Haribabu, State Ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Kamineni Srinivas, BJP floor leader P. Vishnukumar Raju, TDP MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, P.G.V.R. Naidu and others were present.