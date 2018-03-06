Worker injured in blast at scrap shop

A 30-year old worker sustained burn injuries in a minor explosion, at Ramalayam street under PM Palem Police station limits on Monday.

Local residents, were alerted after hearing a loud sound from a scrap shop in the locality and found the injured worker. He was shifted to KGH and is said to be out of danger.

According to PM Palem Inspector P Lakshmana Murthy, the worker who was identified as Yesupadam was compressing the scrap, collected the previous day, by hammering it with an iron rod. While hammering an electrical equipment, the chemical in it caught fire and exploded causing injuries to his hands and fingers.