Worker dies at LPG bottling plant of HPCL in Visakhapatnam

May 08, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A worker died under mysterious circumstances at the LPG bottling plant of HPCL here on Monday. The victim was identified as Sridhar (45) of Pavanputra Nagar area, but the exact cause of the death is not known immediately.

When contacted, an official from the LPG plant said, “One person died in our jurisdiction on Monday. We suspect that he died due to cardiac arrest as he had fainted at the work spot. However, we will officially announce the cause of death based on the post-mortem report, which is yet to come out.”