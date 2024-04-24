Work smarter for YSRCP’s poll victory, Jagan tells social media wing

April 24, 2024 06:05 am | Updated 06:05 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the ‘City of Destiny’ (Visakhapatnam) will soon become the ‘Destiny of Andhra Pradesh’ once he starts working from the city which is proposed to be made the Executive Capital of the State.

Addressing a meeting of the social media activists of the YSRCP at Pedipalem in Bheemunipatnam Assembly constituency on April 23 (Tuesday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy explained the strategies to be followed by the social media activists.

He advised the activists to work smartly to ensure the victory of the party in the elections.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that social media plays a vital role in dealing with the challenges such as fake propaganda of the opposition parties.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of the support and dedication of the social media activists. The event concluded with an open forum for the activists to ask questions and share their ideas.

YSRCP leaders Botcha Satyanarayana and Y.V. Subba Reddy accompanied the Chief Minister.

