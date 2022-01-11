Wooden replica of ‘nijaroopam’ getting ready for Visakhapatnam Railway Station

The replica requires finishing touches like polishing and is expected to completed after Mukkoti Ekadasi.

11 January 2022 01:02 IST

Simhachalam temple authorities are planning to install it at railway station

A wooden replica of the ‘nijaroopam’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, the presiding deity of Simhachalam here is getting ready and the authorities are planning to install it at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

The replica, tastefully done by artistes Ramana and his son Uday Kumar, who are employed by the temple, took about five months. The replica requires finishing touches like polishing and is expected to completed after Mukkoti Ekadasi.

Impressed by their work, temple Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala decided to get another replica done and get it displayed at the Visakhapatnam International Airport to attract tourists coming from other States as also those coming from abroad to the temple.

Ms. Suryakala also plans to get another wooden sculpture of Lord Narasimha Swamy emerging from a pillar and slaying demon Hiranyakashipa to protect his devotee Prahlada and install near the temple lift to create awareness among devotees on the historical significance of the temple.

While the first wooden replica is nearing completion, the other sculptures would take time for completion.