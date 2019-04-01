Won’t tolerate attempts to deceive A.P., says Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that he had no objection to YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy toeing the line of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but warned that he would not tolerate any attempt by Mr. Reddy to deceive the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The CM, who participated in a roadshow at Payakaraopeta in the district on Sunday, was visibly buoyed by the huge turnout at the roadshow. Referring to the statements of Mr. Reddy that Mr. Modi was responsible for the setting up of Kia Motors in Anantapur, Mr. Naidu said that the YSRCP chief was trying to appease Mr. Modi in a bid to wriggle out of the CBI cases pending against him.

Massive beach road

Taking credit for the tremendous growth of the IT sector in Hyderabad, Mr. Naidu said that he had a vision in mind for the development of Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, and Eluru on similar lines. A four-lane beach road could be developed from Itchapuram in Srikakulam district to Tada in Nellore district, he said.

“Once the road is developed, the world will come to us. Investments will pour in and employment can be generated,” he said, speaking on his vision to develop the State. Referring to the YSRCP chief’s appeal to voters to give him a chance, Mr. Naidu asked the crowd, “Can we place our future at his feet? Shall we vote for him to save him from going to jail?”

Slew of schemes

He said that ₹5 lakh would be given under NTR Vaidya Seva for availing of medical treatment. He agreed to the demand for sanctioning of a degree college at Nakkapalli and a junior college at S. Rayavaram and provision of jobs to fishermen, who were displaced by the Naval Alternate Operating Base (NAOB) at Rambilli.

He said that ₹9,300 crore arrears pending from 43 lakh housing beneficiaries would be waived after the TDP comes to power again. He recalled that when Mr. Reddy had said setting up Kapu Corporation was not possible, he not only established it but also gave funds for it. He said that Mr. Modi could not threaten the States with IT or ED raids.

Mr. Naidu alleged that Mr. Modi was creating obstacles in the development of AP by not releasing the promised funds. The CM said that Mr. Modi had deceived AP by failing to implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act. He elaborated on the various welfare schemes like provision of bicycles to girl students, loan waiver, NTR housing and provision of ₹9,000 crore to DWCRA units.