ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s wing of Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry partners with ā hub and TiE Vizag to empower women entrepreneurs in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 06, 2024 08:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

WW secretary Parveen Hosain, WW president Sandhya Godey, Manager A Hub Diwakar Vadapalli, Ravi Eswarapu CEO, TiE Vizag and AHub, WW vice-president Anila Narla, and Executive Director TiE Srinivas Savaram, after signing an MoU to empower women entrepreneurs in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

The women’s wing of Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WW-VCCI) forged an alliance with the Andhra University Incubation Council (ā hub) and TiE Vizag by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strategic collaboration aims at fostering entrepreneurial spirit among women in Visakhapatnam and its surrounding regions, promoting self-development, self-dependency, and financial independence.

Through this MoU, the WW-VCCI will work together to identify women-led startups and existing businesses, providing them with comprehensive support through various stages of incubation until they achieve self-sufficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

As an initial step, a pilot programme will be launched, focussing on mentoring and auditing a selection of businesses run by members of the women’s wing of the VCCI. The initiative will offer individualised guidance and support, enabling participants to achieve both short-term and long-term benefits, according to a statement issued by the WW-VCCI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sandhya Godey, president of WW-VCCI, expressed hope that the pilot programme would pave the way for numerous women entrepreneurs, benefiting not only WW-VCCI members but also those from the Youth Wing and various organisations across the city.

Ravi Eswarapu, president of TiE Vizag, Diwakar Vadapalli, Manager of ā hub, and Sandhya Godey, president of WW-VCCI. Srinivas Savaram, executive director, TiE Vizag, women’s wing vice-president Anila Narla, secretary Parveen Hosain and treasurer Vani Kancharla were among those present.

A question and answer session was held with Mr. Ravi Eswarapu, where members of the women’s wing participated actively, demonstrating their enthusiasm and commitment to entrepreneurial growth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US