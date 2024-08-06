Women’s wing of Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry partners with ā hub and TiE Vizag to empower women entrepreneurs in Visakhapatnam

The women’s wing of Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WW-VCCI) forged an alliance with the Andhra University Incubation Council (ā hub) and TiE Vizag by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday.

The strategic collaboration aims at fostering entrepreneurial spirit among women in Visakhapatnam and its surrounding regions, promoting self-development, self-dependency, and financial independence.

Through this MoU, the WW-VCCI will work together to identify women-led startups and existing businesses, providing them with comprehensive support through various stages of incubation until they achieve self-sufficiency.

As an initial step, a pilot programme will be launched, focussing on mentoring and auditing a selection of businesses run by members of the women’s wing of the VCCI. The initiative will offer individualised guidance and support, enabling participants to achieve both short-term and long-term benefits, according to a statement issued by the WW-VCCI.

Sandhya Godey, president of WW-VCCI, expressed hope that the pilot programme would pave the way for numerous women entrepreneurs, benefiting not only WW-VCCI members but also those from the Youth Wing and various organisations across the city.

Ravi Eswarapu, president of TiE Vizag, Diwakar Vadapalli, Manager of ā hub, and Sandhya Godey, president of WW-VCCI. Srinivas Savaram, executive director, TiE Vizag, women’s wing vice-president Anila Narla, secretary Parveen Hosain and treasurer Vani Kancharla were among those present.

A question and answer session was held with Mr. Ravi Eswarapu, where members of the women’s wing participated actively, demonstrating their enthusiasm and commitment to entrepreneurial growth.