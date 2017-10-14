Visakhapatnam

Women’s panel member visits jail

Member of the State Women Commission Srivani Koyyana interacting with officials and women prisoners at the Central Jail in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Member of the State Women Commission Srivani Koyyana interacting with officials and women prisoners at the Central Jail in Visakhapatnam on Friday.   | Photo Credit: arranged

She apprises Collector of need for lady doctor, free legal aid

A Member of the State Women’s Commission Srivani Koyyana visited the Central Prison here on Friday and interacted with women prisoners there.

She found that there was no lady doctor and no vocational training centre for women at prison.

She also interacted with officials of the jail.

Later, Ms. Srivani met district Collector Pravin Kumar and apprised him of the need to post a lady doctor, set up a vocational training centre for women and to provide free legal aid to women prisoners.

She said the Collector had agreed to initiate measures in this regard.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 6, 2020 1:57:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/womens-panel-member-visits-jail/article19856852.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY