Women’s panel member visits jail

A Member of the State Women’s Commission Srivani Koyyana visited the Central Prison here on Friday and interacted with women prisoners there.

She found that there was no lady doctor and no vocational training centre for women at prison.

She also interacted with officials of the jail.

Later, Ms. Srivani met district Collector Pravin Kumar and apprised him of the need to post a lady doctor, set up a vocational training centre for women and to provide free legal aid to women prisoners.

She said the Collector had agreed to initiate measures in this regard.