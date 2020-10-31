Women’s panel chairperson meets minor girl ‘impregnated’ by father

Vasireddy Padma promises all help to the victim’s family

Chairperson of Women Commission Vasireddy Padma assured all help on behalf of the State government to the family of the minor girl, who was allegedly raped and impregnated by her father, at Malkapuram area. She met the victim who is being treated at the Disha One-Stop centre at King George Hospital (KGH). Ms. Padma instructed the officials to provide better treatment to the victim. She also advised girls that in case of any issue, they should inform about it to their mother, close ones or even the police personnel immediately.

It may be remembered that a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father. The incident came to light after family members of the girl lodged a complaint with the police on October 28, after the girl became pregnant. His wife, who is said to be bed-ridden with some health issues, was not able to help her daughter. The police arrested the accused.